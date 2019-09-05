Briefly Noted: SMSD looking for volunteers for strategic planning action step committees

SMSD looking for volunteers for strategic planning action step committees. The Shawnee Mission School District is looking for volunteers to participate in upcoming strategic planning action step committees. Superintendent Mike Fulton said those who are interested can sign up to be considered at this link. The volunteer opportunities are part of the implementation work for the school district’s strategic plan for the 2019-24 school years.

Lenexa EPA facility has new ownership. Easterly Government Properties Inc., a real estate investment trust in Washington, D.C., has acquired the Environmental Protection Agency’s regional headquarters in Lenexa. The site spans 169,585 square feet and includes a two-story, single-tenant office building. Financial details were not disclosed. The EPA had previously signed a 15-year lease for the building with a five-year renewal option. With the option, its lease could continue through October 2032. [Lenexa EPA facility has new owner — KCBJ]

$1 million lottery ticket purchased at Lenexa Casey’s store. Somebody has turned a $2 Quick Pick into a $1,088,070 jackpot, matching all five numbers and the Super Cash Ball (The winning numbers were 2-3-15-23-26 SCB: 15). Lottery officials said it was purchased at the Casey’s General Store, 7875 Quivira Road, in Lenexa. For selling the winning ticket, that location will get a $1,000 bonus. The winner wished to remain anonymous. [Super Kansas Cash winner claims $1 million prize, plans to invest — WIBW]