Briefly Noted: Leawood installing temporary kinetic sculpture by John King

Leawood installing temporary kinetic sculpture by John King. The Art in Public Places Initiative of the Leawood Arts Council has announced the temporary installation of a kinetic sculpture by John King. Sky Writing I is the 10th temporary installation of the “Art on Loan Program,” which provides local artists the opportunity to display their work to the residents of Leawood for one year. The kinetic art piece titled Sky Writing I is made of painted steel, standing 14′ high by 14′ long by 14′ wide. Sky Writing I has wing-like elements, hinged in four places that move the piece horizontally. The artwork will be located on the lawn on the southwest corner of the Leawood City Hall property. Sky Writing was imagined while riding the thermal currents in a hang glider. The Art in Public Places Initiative of the Leawood Arts Council will host a reception for the artist on Thursday, Oct. 3 at the installation site. In the event of rain, the reception will take place in the Main Conference Room of Leawood City Hall. Refreshments take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 pm.

Merriam council appoints treasurer, parks and rec board member. The Merriam council on Aug. 26 unanimously confirmed two appointments. The first was the appointment of city administrator Chris Engel as city treasurer while the city looks for a replacement. The current finance director/city treasurer will retire Sept. 23. Her replacement will be selected this fall, but the treasurer’s position must be filled in the interim. The second was the appointment of Kyle Cooper, a Ward 1 resident, to the parks and recreation advisory board for the term expiring Dec. 31, 2019.

PV Police made 10 driving arrests, 190 speeding citations in campaign to enforce impaired driving laws. During the “You Drink. You Drive. You Lose.” campaign, the Prairie Village Police Department conducted overtime saturation patrols to aggressively enforce Kansas impaired driving laws. During the campaign, officers made 10 impaired driving or related arrests, wrote 27 safety belt citations, 190 speeding citations, and 11 texting while driving citations. The “You Drink. You Drive. You Lose.” campaign was sponsored by the Kansas Department of Transportation.