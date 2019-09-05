Best Bets for the Weekend: Festivus maximus

I’ve been doing this column long enough to recognize that this weekend, more than almost any other, is filled to the brim with fun.
- Roeland Park is holding it’s inaugural 47 Foodie Fest at the southwest corner of Mission Road and 47th Street. There are so many amazing restaurants to enjoy (1889 Pizza, Gus’s Fried Chicken, Joe’s KC, Lulu’s Thai Noodle Shop, Taco Republic) as well as music, kids activities and more.
- Maybe you prefer a little more green in your diet? The Lenexa Spinach Festival holds a special place in my heart for celebrating one of the planet’s healthiest foods. Apparently, Lenexa was hailed as the Spinach Capital of the World during the 1930s. In addition to your standard food, music, entertainment, arts and antique vendors, visitors can also check out the World’s Largest Spinach Salad and submit a favorite dish to the recipe contest.
- Saturday is the Prairie Village JazzFest. While this year features Dan Thomas & the KC All Star Big Band, my favorite is always the talented students from the Shawnee Mission East Blue Knights.
- And things aren’t slowing down on Sunday. The Wheels and Dreams Car, Truck and Bike Show in Shawnee. It’s quite the event, with five thousand spectators and 300 cars each year. Check out the recently updated Shawnee Town 1929 grounds while you’re there..