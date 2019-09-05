2020FIT: Recovering from a binge weekend

If you’re like most people, you bid farewell to summer with a series of celebrations over Labor Day weekend that probably wouldn’t be categorized as “healthy.”

All-you-can-eat cookouts, desserts galore and plenty to drink can leave you feeling pretty sluggish in the days that follow. And if you’re like us, you’re wondering if there’s anything you can do to get back on track.

Every body is different — and we’re not medical professionals — but these are a few of the strategies members of our coaching staff have used to recover after an indulgent holiday.

1.) Time restricted eating. All that consumption can put a lot of stress on your digestive system, and sometimes the best way to get it back on track is to give it a little break. One strategy for intermittent fasting is to give your system a break of 16 hours or more without ingesting many calories. For many people, doing this produces a noticeable boost in energy. Give it a try by skipping breakfast (which for many of us on the go is not a problem) then eat lunch and dinner. To put it another way, consume all of your calories inside an eight-hour window (from noon to 8 p.m. for example).

2.) Sleep. Sleep is your friend no matter what you’re trying to recover from. And, unfortunately, alcohol can wreak havoc on your sleep patterns. If you’ve had a big weekend, try to get back to your standard sleep routine as soon as possible. Most adults need seven to eight hours of sleep a night for optimal health.

3.) Get back to the gym. If you’re feeling sluggish after a binge weekend, it can be hard to muster the energy to hit the gym or go for a run. But getting your body moving again will leave you feeling better. Commit to getting a work out in even if you can’t give it 100%. It’s better to operate at 50% and go 100% of the time. Frequency trumps duration.