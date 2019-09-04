Your Health: What you need to know about strokes

Strokes are the leading cause of adult disability in the United States, and while they’re often mentioned alongside heart attacks, strokes are actually attacks on the brain. A stroke happens when blood flow to an area of the brain is cut off, depriving brain cells of the oxygen they need to survive. When brain cells die during a stroke, a person loses functionality controlled by that area of the brain—sometimes permanently.

The good news is that up to 80 percent of strokes are preventable through lifestyle management and education. The full article is available at MyHealthKC.com, Kansas City’s online health and wellness resource. Backed by the experts at AdventHealth Shawnee Mission, MyHealthKC.com helps you explore local recipes, guides, wellness events and more to support your daily health journey.