Roeland Park police looking for men who carried out brazen theft at Lowe’s

Jay Senter - September 4, 2019 7:27 am
A photo from a witness of the suspects loading up the back of a truck with stolen goods.

Roeland Park police are asking for the public’s assistance identifying three men who carried out a brazen theft at the Roe Blvd. Lowe’s in recent days.

Video captured by a bystander shows the men loading up goods from a shopping cart into the bed of a truck parked under the contractor’s entrance as security alarms are going off:

Police also received the following photo of the truck leaving the scene, though Chief John Morris notes that the license tags on the vehicle had been switched out ahead of the theft:

“You can see just how fast a cart loaded up with stolen items can be taken in a very short period of time,” Morris said. “RPPD is actively working on finding the suspects and any help from the community would be appreciated.”

Anyone with information about the suspects should contact Roeland Park police at 913-782-0720 or via email here.

