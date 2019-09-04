County Update: What you need to know about Real ID and renewing your driver’s license in Johnson County

Each week we provide a member of the Johnson County Board of County Commissioners the opportunity to share an update on what issues are catching their attention. This week, we have a column from District 2 Commissioner Jim Allen, whose district includes Lake Quivira, much of Shawnee and part of Lenexa.

Obtaining or renewing a Kansas driver’s license, a service provided by the state of Kansas, has greatly improved in Johnson County in the past year since the opening of the third Driver’s License Bureau by the Kansas Department of Revenue’s Division of Vehicles. While the county takes care of vehicle registration and titling and the state takes care of licenses and ID’s, I still wanted to share this updated information.

The state opened the third bureau, located at 7600 West 119th St. in the Rosana Square Shopping Center, Overland Park, 10 months ago to support the population growth of Johnson County. Since then, the newest office has helped to reduce long lines and lengthy wait times at the other two driver’s licenses offices at 13507 Mur-Len Road in Olathe and at 6507 Johnson Drive in Mission.

Numbers reflect positive changes in the processing of driver’s licenses. Prior to the addition of a third bureau, the average wait time in June 2018 was 53.5 minutes and 40.5 minutes in July. In 2019, the average wait time had dropped to 17.6 minutes in June while serving more than 16,000 residents and 22.3 minutes in July for 20,413 customers. More than 106,000 driver licenses had been processed by the three bureaus thus far in 2019.

All three facilities are using KanLicense, a new technology that speeds the licensing process by securely inputting records and data. It replaces old mainframe computer system technology that has been problematic in the past. A new app, called iKAN, also provides customers the opportunity to renew a license or tags from a mobile device. Drivers between the ages of 21 and 50 who have completed an eye exam in the last year will be eligible to renew their license through the app.

Q-Flow, allowing residents to get in line before they arrive at a bureau is available in all three locations and will be expanding in early September to allow for actual appointments to be made.

The three state driver’s license bureaus in Johnson County are open from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Monday through Friday. One must check-in before 4 p.m. in order to complete any testing that might be required in obtaining or renewing a driver’s license.

This is a good time to share some information regarding Real ID.

In addressing the Real ID Act, a federal law approved by Congress in 2005, new Kansas driver’s licenses issued at the three locations offer Johnson County residents the option of obtaining either a Real ID compliant identification card or Non-Real ID compliant identification card.

Real ID requires anyone 18 years old or older to hold a compliant driver’s license or another acceptable form of identification to fly within the United States or to gain access to certain federal facilities nationwide after Oct. 1, 2020. A Real ID compliant card features a gold circle with a star in the top right corner of the driver’s license.

Noncompliant Real ID driver’s licenses will display a “not for federal ID” noted in the upper right corner of the card. It will meet the state requirement of driving in Kansas, but will NOT be usable as a form of identification as airports or designated federal facilities nationwide after Oct. 1, 2020. The noncompliant cards are being offered as a compromise for anyone who wants to limit the amount of personal information in federal databases.

Here’s what you’ll need to bring to a state-operated driver’s license bureau when you go in for your Real ID:

A valid passport or birth certificate

Proof of Social Security, such as Social Security card, current W-2 or 1099, or current pay stub with full Social Security number

Other documents could include valid visa, permanent resident card or employment authorization card

You must also provide proof of Kansas residency, such as a utility bill dated within the last 60 days.

More information on Real ID and the requirements is available online at ksrevenue.org/dovrealid.html.