Briefly Noted: Overland Park council committee to discuss non-discrimination ordinance tonight

Overland Park community development committee to discuss NDO in committee tonight. The Overland Park city council’s community development committee is slated to discuss the idea of a city-level non-discrimination ordinance that would offer legal protection to LGBTQ individuals. The agenda item, called “Anti-Discrimination Overview,” is listed as an information item on the city’s community development agenda. The committee will meet at 7 p.m. at city hall. The NDO discussion is not expected to begin until at least 8 p.m.

Amanda Adkins files FEC paperwork for campaign. Amanda Akins, a longtime ally of former Gov. Sam Brownback, has filed federal election documents to run for the Kansas Third Congressional District seat, setting up a Republican primary. Republican Sara Hart Weir announced her candidacy in July. The U.S. House seat is held by Democrat Sharice Davids, who defeated four-term incumbent Republican Kevin Yoder in 2018. [Adkins, Weir prepare for GOP rumble in Kansas’ 3rd District congressional race — The Topeka Capital-Journal]

New exhibit at the Tim Murphy Art Gallery opens Sept. 5. A new exhibit will be on display this week at the Tim Murphy Art Gallery in Merriam. “To See…Photographic Perspective” features works by Roger Cissner, Steve Hauck and Sharon Rodriguez. The Merriam parks and recreation staff is hosting an opening night reception with the artists for the new exhibit from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept 5. at the gallery. The gallery is located at the Irene B. French Community Center, 5701 Merriam Drive. The exhibit runs through Sept. 28.