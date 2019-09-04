After 40 years of cutting hair, Shawnee stylist opens her own salon in downtown Mission

After four decades of cutting and styling hair, Beth Launchbaugh has opened her own hair salon in downtown Mission.

Launchbaugh, a Shawnee resident, opened B & Co. Salon at 5902 W. 59th Terrace in July. She had been renting her own space from another hair stylist, Paul Boothe, at Shear Vanity in the Mission Mart Shopping Center.

Earlier this year, Boothe closed his shop and now leases space from Launchbaugh at the new salon.

Launchbaugh said she and Boothe decided to move their operations to a smaller space that better fit their needs. Much of their equipment was moved from their former location in Mission, she added.

“We did a lot of work in here before we moved,” she said, adding that she invested quite a bit of money to renovate and modernize the space.

Launchbaugh has been cutting hair all over northeast Johnson County for the past 40 years. She said she credits her customers for a fulfilling and joyful career. She celebrates them with a customer appreciation day each year.

“My clients are like family,” she said. “I’m very close to my customers. I was thinking this morning about some of the kids that I do that I’ve done since they were babies. When they leave, they all give me a hug goodbye. It’s just really special to me.”

B & Co. Salon is open by appointment only.