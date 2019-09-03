SM West grad Sinclaire Miramontez is ‘key piece’ to Nebraska soccer team as senior campaign begins

A senior defender for the Huskers soccer team at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, SM West grad Sinclaire Miramontez has been called a “key piece” on the team this season.

Miramontez, a Lenexa native who started 17 games last season, is one of the most decorated players on the Huskers’ roster. She was named First Team All-Big Ten in 2017 and 2018, was named to the First Team United Soccer Coaches All-North Region last year. Plus she has trained three times with the U.S. Women’s Youth National Team.

She is forging her own path as the youngest of the Miramontez sisters, all three of whom have played for the SM West Vikings under the leadership of Coach Sarah Gonzalez.

“Growing up in Kansas City, I always looked up to my older sisters,” Miramontez said. “They were my biggest role models. We kinda became known as a soccer family in the Shawnee Mission community.”

Miramontez also did well in high school, helping the SM West Vikings to a 20-0-1 record and the program’s first state title when they defeated Blue Valley West 1-0 in the championship in 2017.

Sinclaire and her older sister, Sydney Miramontez, played one year of high school soccer together before Sydney went on to the University of Nebraska. There, the two played a year of college-level soccer together before Sydney graduated (she is now in her second year of professional soccer). And their oldest sister, Sierra Miramontez, gave notoriety to their family name playing soccer at the University of Kansas.

“We always had a competition between us where you never wanted to get outdone by your sisters,” Sinclaire Miramontez said. “That kinda pushed us to compete with each other to be a more dominant soccer player.”

And prior to the start of the season, she was named to the Mac Hermann Trophy Watch List earlier this month. That award is given to the best soccer players in the country — with her name on the list, Miramontez’s performance this season will be closely watched as she competes for the award.

“I always play the game full out,” she said. “If you’re not gonna go 100% in something, then why do it? That’s just how I’ve molded my game, and I think other teams have realized that. I’m just a player who’s going to give everything that they have on the field.”

After graduation, she may consider professional soccer if the opportunity arises. She’s also considering graduate studies in accounting or business.