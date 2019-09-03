Overland Park police ask for public’s help locating dog that bit man Monday

Overland Park police are asking for the public’s help locating a dog that reportedly bit a man on Monday.

Police say the man was in the vicinity of 103rd Street and Lamar Avenue Monday morning when he encountered the dog, which bit him on the hand.

They say the dog is of medium build and approximately three feet tall. It had a fluffy, medium-length coat of yellowish/golden color. Police say it may be a golden retriever mix. The animal had a black collar with grey tags.

Anyone with possible information about the dog should contact Overland Park police at 913-895-6300.