Overland Park police ask for public’s help locating dog that bit man Monday

Shawnee Mission Post Staff - September 3, 2019 8:00 am

Overland Park police are asking for the public’s help locating a dog that reportedly bit a man on Monday.

Police say the man was in the vicinity of 103rd Street and Lamar Avenue Monday morning when he encountered the dog, which bit him on the hand.

Get Shawnee Mission Post’s latest headlines via email for FREE each weekday!

Get Shawnee Mission Post’s latest headlines via email for FREE each weekday!


They say the dog is of medium build and approximately three feet tall. It had a fluffy, medium-length coat of yellowish/golden color. Police say it may be a golden retriever mix. The animal had a black collar with grey tags.

Anyone with possible information about the dog should contact Overland Park police at 913-895-6300.

Never miss a story. Try full access today for just 99¢

You want to know what’s happening in Shawnee Mission. We make it easy. Sign up today for just 99¢ and get full access to all stories plus our premium email newsletters.

Try a subscription

Subscribe for access to comments section

Related stories