Updates from Johnson County Community College: Fall events at the Nerman Museum

The Nerman Museum of Contemporary Art, located on the campus of Johnson County Community College, boasts some of the top internationally acclaimed collections of emerging and established artists to date. With more than 100,000 visitors annually, the museum is recognized as one of the area’s most significant cultural destinations.

Two show-stopping collections are currently on display at the Nerman Museum that are sure to make a lasting impression.

Must-See Exhibits

Can You See Me?, a collection by Kansas City native, Harold D. Smith, Jr., tells the story of struggle through the brushstrokes. “I feel regular, hard-working, simple, black men are an ignored group. They are the new “invisible man,” he explains.

“His current exploration of ‘Black on Black’ – a use of only black paint to create textured portraits of Black men – is at once an incredible demonstration of technique and a searing commentary on race relations in America. Harold Smith is a man for our times and an artist worthy of international recognition.” – Glenn North, poet

Foresight/Insight · Reflecting on the Museum’s Collection celebrates the 50th Anniversary of JCCC. This exhibition recognizes the Nerman Museum’s extraordinary collections throughout the years and features 30 “New to View” works of art.

A collection of contemporary art that started over 30 years ago has grown into more than 1,700 works; many of which are on display in the Nerman Museum. This collection celebrates diversity, imagination and the power of visual language throughout the years.

Both of these exhibits are currently open, and admission is free. Make plans to attend the exbibit reception on Oct. 24, starting at 6 p.m. Following the reception is a lecture starting at 7 p.m. These collections will be on display until Oct. 27, don’t miss out on seeing them!

Something for Every Member of the Family

In addition to lectures and guided tours, the Nerman Museum offers visiting artist presentations, activities for families and art classes for children. Here are a few ongoing activities and upcoming events:

Youth Art Class– on Saturdays throughout the schoolyear children ages 5-7 and 8-11 are invited to attend art classes at the Nerman. Adventuring alongside museum curators, kids get the opportunity to explore and discuss selected works of art. They also get a chance to create original masterpieces in the museum’s studio classroom, perfect for displaying on the fridge.

Third Thursday Visiting Artist Presentations – On the third Thursday of selected months, the Nerman Museum brings in local artists to present on their exhibitions featured around the country. JCCC faculty members act as moderators throughout the interactive discussion. The next presentation is Sept. 19, at 3:30 p.m. featuring artists Glyneisha Johnson and Art Miller.

50th Anniversary Concert – The Nerman Museum has partnered with the Carlsen Center to present a performance by the Seattle-based band, Khu.éex’. Join us on Oct. 10 in Polsky Theatre at 7:30 p.m. to experience the unique pairings of jazz, funk and rock, with the spoken word of the English and indigenous languages.

Stay Connected

Follow the Nerman Museum of Contemporary Art on Facebook and Instagram to stay up-to-date on the latest information.