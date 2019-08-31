Your Community: A conversation with Friends of Johnson County Library board member Karen Ristau

Everyone needs a friend, and your Library is no exception. The Friends of Johnson County Library is an organization that promotes Library functions, resources, services and needs and raises supplementary funds. Karen Ristau is a Friends Board Member – read on to learn more about them and find out how they got involved with the Friends of Johnson County Library.

What inspired you to serve on the Friends Board?

I’ll admit, I was not aware of the Friends organization until my cousin’s wife approached me about an open position on the Board. We talked about how the Friends support Johnson County Library and many of their programs through memberships, bookstores and book sales. As a long-time patron of the Library, I was instantly intrigued by the Friends organization and thought serving on the Board would be a great opportunity for me to give back to an organization near and dear to my heart.

How long have you been a member of the Friends?

I have been a member of the Friends since December 2018.

You’re a Library volunteer, too, right? Tell us a little about that experience . . .

Yes, I volunteered for my first book sale in March and loved it! It was amazing to see all the customers perusing the huge selection of books, movies, CDs and albums and finding items that were new and exciting for them. I was happy to assist the patrons, answer questions, restock the selections, and help make the book sale a success. I’m looking forward to many more volunteer opportunities in the future!

What are you reading right now?

I’m currently reading It’s Always the Husband, a thriller by Michele Campbell, an author who is new to me. I am always on the lookout for new authors to read and this one does not disappoint.

Your elevator speech: Why should someone join the Friends?

Johnson County Library offers programs and services to the young, the old, and everyone in between. These programs help develop, support and maintain the love of reading and learning. The ongoing support of the Friends organization is essential to help keep many of programs in place. Examples of programs supported by the Friends are the 6 by 6, Ready to Read early literacy program, the Black & Veatch MakerSpace where youth can explore 3D printing, vinyl cutting, laser cutting and many other topics, and the Incarcerated Services program that provides Library services to justice-involved patrons. Join the Friends to support the young, the old and everyone in between who enjoy and benefit from the programs and services of Johnson County Library.

Learn more about how to invest in your community by becoming a member of the Friends of Johnson County Library.

Johnson County Library – Nurturing the Community’s Collective Wisdom