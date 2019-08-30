Shawnee residents report more than a dozen pets killed or taken by predator animals

Predator animals preying upon cats and small dogs on the western side of Shawnee have had residents concerned after multiple pets have been reported killed or missing.

Cindy Weber, a Shawnee resident who broached the subject at the Aug. 26 council meeting, said she and her neighbors have reported “lots of sightings” of coyotes, bobcats and great horned owls.

“Mostly in the last month, we’ve had more than 16 dogs and cats killed, removed from their property — including little dogs from their fenced yards — while the owner was out with them,” Weber said. “So it’s getting kinda scary for those of us with animals.”

She personally lost one of her own cats, and she heard one resident say she was out with her small dog in her fenced yard when a coyote jumped the fence took her dog and ran off.

Weber said she’s reached out to the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism to discuss their wishes for the department staff to safely remove the predators from their neighborhoods.

Her hope is to raise awareness of the issue to the city council and to inquire if any ordinances would be able to help her and her neighbors resolve it. She suggested the city send out an alert to residents so they know what’s happening.

Mayor Michelle Distler said one of the community service officers would reach out to Weber.

Councilmember Eric Jenkins said the issue is citywide, not just on the western side of the city.

“I live on the eastern side, on this side of Pflumm, and we see coyotes,” Jenkins said. “And bobcats have been sighted in our neighborhood as well.”

Distler also suggested the city and Shawnee Police Department can share about the issue on their social media platforms.