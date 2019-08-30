Police investigate accidental shooting at First Baptist Church of Shawnee

Mike Frizzell - August 30, 2019 11:30 am
Police officers investigated after an accidental shooting at First Baptist Church of Shawnee on Thursday evening. Photo credit Mike Frizzell

Shawnee Police say a man was injured  in an accidental shooting on Thursday evening.

Major Jason Brunner says officers were dispatched at 8:03 p.m. to the First Baptist Church of Shawnee at 11400 Johnson Drive.

Radio traffic indicates Johnson County Med-Act transported a 20-year-old man to an area hospital with a gunshot wound to his left thigh.

“Condition of the victim is unknown but the injuries appeared to be non-life threatening,” Brunner said. “The case is being investigated as an accidental discharge of a firearm.”

Radio traffic indicated Johnson County Med-Act responded to the report of an accidental shooting. Photo credit Mike Frizzell

While investigating the shooting, officers searched a second vehicle parked near the victim’s vehicle.

After searching the vehicle a man was placed in handcuffs and then into the back of a police vehicle, before being released.

“There was a subsequent narcotics arrest that resulted from the initial discharge of a firearm investigation,” Brunner said.

The man detained following the narcotics search was released a short time later at the scene.

Police say the church hosts an open gym on Thursday nights.

No other details have been released.

