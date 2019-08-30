Briefly Noted: Two Overland Park detectives honored for assisting in KCMO crime investigations

Two Overland Park detectives honored for assisting in KCMO crime investigations. Overland Park Police detectives Mike Melvin and Adam Wimsatt were recently honored for assisting the Kansas City Missouri Police Department with several crime investigations. The two detectives each received a letter of commendation at an awards ceremony Aug. 8 for their efforts to help KCMO detectives with a series of auto burglaries and firearms thefts.

K-State student from Shawnee receives Gilman Scholarship for study abroad experience. Kayla Craigmile, a sophomore studying anthropology, Spanish and international studies at Kansas State University, has received Shawnee, the Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship for up to $5,000 for a study abroad experience. Craigmile will go to Greece where she will take Greek language, archeology, tourism and hospitality, and philosophy courses.

Lenexa student Melany Reyes receives national honor. The National Society of High School Scholars on Aug. 19 announced that Melany Reyes, a Lawrence Virtual Charter School student from Lenexa, has been selected to become a member of the organization. “The society recognizes top scholars who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, scholarship and community commitment,” according to the society. “On behalf of NSHSS, I am honored to recognize the hard work, sacrifice and commitment that Melany has demonstrated to achieve this exceptional level of academic excellence,” said Chairman Claes Nobel. “Melany is now a member of a unique community of scholars — a community that represents our very best hope for the future.”