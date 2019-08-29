State Rep. Brandon Woodard files for re-election by petition

Freshman state Rep. Brandon Woodard on Thursday morning announced he has filed for reelection by nominating petition for his Kansas House District 30 seat, which includes portions of Lenexa and Olathe.

Woodard, a Democrat, replaced former Rep. Randy Powell, a Republican, in the House early this year. Powell did not stand for reelection last cycle.

“In 2018 the people of our district spoke clearly by electing a common sense voice that can build consensus on issues important to our community,” Woodard said. “I am proud of the work we have done in Topeka to fully fund our public K-12 schools, avoid disastrous tax policies, and renew our state’s commitment to rebuilding the economy and workforce; however, we still have work to do. We must continue our efforts to lower the sales tax on groceries, expand Medicaid, and build the education system for the workforce of the future.”

Woodard was elected to the Kansas House of Representatives in 2018 after winning 64% of the vote in the Democratic primary election, and the general election with 54% of the vote. In 2018, Woodard became the first openly-gay man elected to the Kansas Legislature.

District 30 includes portions of both the Shawnee Mission School District and Olathe Public Schools.