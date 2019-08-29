Briefly Noted: Shawnee Mission Parkway will close in both directions today in Shawnee

Shawnee Mission Parkway to temporarily close in both directions today at Long Avenue. Crews will be closing Shawnee Mission Parkway in both directions at Long Avenue at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 29. The complete closure will last about 15 minutes while KCP&L crews run an overhead power line across the intersection. Shawnee Police and Public Works will be on site during the shutdown. Southbound Long Avenue will be closed starting at 9 a.m. as well. The city of Shawnee is advising motorists to use alternate routes to detour around Shawnee Mission Parkway and Long Avenue during the closure.

Governor appoints former Johnson County Health and Environment Director to Reach Healthcare Foundation Community Advisory Committee. Gov. Laura Kelly has appointed Lougene Marsh of Shawnee to the Reach Healthcare Foundation Community Advisory Committee. Marsh recently retired after 10 years as director of the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment. Previously, she worked as the executive director of the Lyon County Health Department/Flint Hills Community Health Center. The advisory committee identifies and nominates candidates to serve on the REACH Healthcare Foundation’s board of directors. The foundation’s mission is to advance equity in healthcare coverage, access and quality for people who are underserved or from low-income families.

Governor appoints Lenexa police chief to Kansas Commission on Peace Officers’ Standards and Training. Gov. Laura Kelly has appointed Lenexa Chief of Police Thomas Hongslo to the Kansas Commission on Peace Officers’ Standards and Training. The commission ensures that police or law enforcement officers in Kansas have met all requirements of the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Act.