Best Bets for the Weekend: Jousting in tights, parading in De Soto, biking for the brain

Happy long weekend! It should be a beautiful time to close out summer and enter into fall. There are a few fun things happening in northeast JoCo this weekend:
- It’s the 55th annual De Soto Days Festival. This 4-day festival pairs local history with small town fun. The Magnificent Vintage Showcase, the Evans Midland Carnival, a parade and much more.
- I challenge you to a duel if you don’t believe it’s the most fun you’ve ever had. Of course, I’m talking about the Renaissance Festival. It begins this weekend and lasts through mid-October. Turkey legs, tights on men and flower crowns equal fun for the whole family.
- This Labor Day enjoy the beautiful weather and help out a great cause. Bike for the Brain is an annual community bicycle ride event for mental health. The ride raises funds for Kansas City area agencies that enhance the lives of people with mental health challenges, and addresses mental health disorders as brain-based, emotional, and behavioral experiences that are both common and treatable.