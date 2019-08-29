Asbury United Methodist to host event with Sen. Barbara Bollier and mother of son killed by gun violence

State Sen. Barbara Bollier and a local mother who lost her son to gun violence will take part in an event Thursday, Sept. 12 to raise awareness of the impact of gun violence has on communities and explore possible solutions.

The event is hosted by Asbury United Methodist Church’s Church and Society Committee.

Bollier has been a vocal proponent of legislation aimed at reducing access to guns for individuals in high risk situations. In 2015, as a member of the state House, she teamed up with counterparts from Missouri to push “red flag” laws that would give law enforcement the power to remove weapons from individuals deemed a threat to themselves or others by a judge. She has continued to advocate for such legislation since being elected to the Senate, though the bills have gotten little traction among statehouse leaders.

Bollier will be joined at the event by Kay Richter, a member of the Asbury congregation who lost her son to gun violence.

The event will take place from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in Hager Hall at Asbury United Methodist Church, 5400 W. 75th Street.