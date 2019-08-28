Your Health: The health benefits of hiking

If your job requires you to sit for most of the day, you may need to be more conscious of making sure you get enough physical activity to avoid health issues. Inactivity is associated with issues like heart disease, osteoporosis, obesity, diabetes, and certain types of cancer.

There are plenty of ways to get active that don't involve running or hitting the gym. Hiking is a great option for anyone looking to increase their activity levels and decrease stress, blood pressure, and cholesterol levels. A list of Kansas City's best hiking trails is available from MyHealthKC.com, your resource for living well in Kansas City.