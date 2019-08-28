Briefly Noted: SASS-MoKan hosting 16th annual Remembrance Walk for lives lost to suicide

SASS-MoKan hosting 16th annual Remembrance Walk to remember lives lost to suicide. Suicide Awareness Survivor Support, a nonprofit serving Kansas and Missouri, is hosting its 16th annual Remembrance Walk on Sept. 8 to remember those who have lost their lives to suicide, homicide, fire, accident and other traumatic deaths. The remembrance walk takes place at 9 a.m. at Loose Park, 51st and Wornall in Kansas City, Missouri. Walk-up registration begins at 8 a.m. Funds raised at the event provide education about suicide awareness and prevention, and help to combat the stigma and shame some associate with suicide, according to the nonprofit. Following the remembrance walk will be a dove release, which will take place at about 10 a.m. The preregistration fee is $25 and the day-of the walk is $30.

State Division of Vehicles piloting new scheduling platform in Topeka office. The Kansas Department of Revenue’s Division of Vehicles is piloting a new scheduling platform at its Topeka office so visitors can create an appointment and “know exactly when they will be able to be helped,” according to the agency. “We are starting this program in Topeka and plan to bring it to our larger offices soon,” said David Harper, director of vehicles David Harper. “We intend for this implementation to help us better serve Kansas residents and ultimately reduce wait times at our offices.” Walk-in visitors will still be allowed on a first-come-first-served basis. This service is part of the agency’s line-queuing service through Q-Flow. To schedule an appointment in the Topeka Driver’s License Office, visit this link and click on Schedule an Appointment.

Mission, Fairway councils change swearing in date for newly elected officials. The city councils of both Mission and Fairway have changed by charter ordinance the swearing in date for newly elected officials. Swearing in dates for newly elected officials in both Mission and Fairway will take place at the city council meeting in December following certification of the election.

Closures at 95th Street and Santa Fe Trail Drive to begin Wednesday. A water line relocation project by WaterOne will result in lane and road closures around 95th Street and Santa Fe Trail Drive starting Wednesday, Aug. 28. During the first phase of this project, which is expected to last about two weeks, Santa Fe Trail Drive will be closed just north of 95th Street. A detour route will be provided via 95th Street to Pflumm Road to Santa Fe Trail Drive. One lane of westbound 95th Street will be closed at Santa Fe Trail Drive. Once the project’s first phase is completed, lane closures will begin on Santa Fe Trail Drive, and a portion of Widmer Road south of 95th Street will be closed.