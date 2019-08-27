Briefly Noted: Former Gov. Jeff Colyer says he won’t run for U.S. Senate in 2020

Former Gov. Jeff Colyer decides against running for U.S. Senate in 2020. Former Gov. Jeff Colyer has announced he will not enter the race for the open U.S. Senate seat in 2020. “I appreciate all the encouragement I have received since Senator Roberts announced that he wouldn’t be seeking re-election in 2020,” Colyer said in a statement Monday. “Right now I am doing some interesting things in private sector and in medicine. I am committed to service, as I have been my entire life. I will continue to serve in the future and I remain dedicated to the betterment of the state of Kansas.” Colyer was recently named a Fall 2019 Fellow at the Georgetown Institute of Politics and Public Service in Washington, D.C., his alma mater. He is an on-call surgeon at hospitals in the Kansas City metro area.

Transfer agreement in place for JCCC students. Johnson County Community College has announced a memorandum of agreement with the University of Saint Mary is now in place for transfer students. Many JCCC students over the years have furthered their education at USM. JCCC noted that its students make up as much as 10 percent of the transfer class at USM in a given year. An official signing event took place Monday afternoon at JCCC to recognize the agreement. “This agreement is generous to our students’ credit hours and Saint Mary’s plan to work on improving transfer for our AAS career program completers,” said Rick Moehring, JCCC dean of learner engagement and success. “Overall, they are a good partner offering a locally known baccalaureate education to our students.”

Report of suspicious man prompts lockout at De Soto elementary school. The De Soto School District placed Riverview Elementary on lockout Monday after a parent called the police to report that an armed man was seen walking in the woods near the school. The Shawnee Police Department is investigating; after checking the area, officers found no one suspicious but continued to have extra patrols nearby, including during school release time. Residents are asked to call and report any suspicious activity near the schools. [Report of suspicious man prompts lockout at De Soto elementary school — KCTV]