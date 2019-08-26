Briefly Noted: Shawnee council to consider adoptions of nondiscrimination ordinance tonight

Shawnee council to consider adopting nondiscrimination ordinance tonight. The Shawnee city council will consider adopting a nondiscrimination ordinance at its meeting tonight. The ordinance would provide legal protections for individuals on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity, which are currently not protected classes at the state or federal level. After a marathon meeting in council committee two weeks ago that saw more than 50 residents speaking both for and against the ordinance, the Shawnee council directed city staff to draft the ordinance, which covers employment, housing and public accommodations and services.

Johnson County Wastewater receives national recognition. All six of Johnson County’s wastewater treatment facilities were among those recognized for outstanding performance in 2018. The National Association of Clean Water Agencies has awarded annual Peak Performance Awards to the six facilities for outstanding compliance rates. In 2018, Johnson County Wastewater had a 99.98 percent compliance rate regarding National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) limits, according to the Johnson County government. Of a possible 3,567 violations, the department recorded only six violations for the entire year.

Jewish Family Services, NAMI offering free courses for families caring for loved ones with mental illness. Jewish Family Services and the National Alliance on Mental Illness are working together to offer NAMI’s Family-to-Family Education Course to help families dealing with a loved one who has a mental illness. The free, 12-week series of classes takes place on consecutive Monday evenings beginning Sept. 9 through Dec. 2 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. in Conference Room C at the Jewish Community Campus, 5801 W. 115th St., Overland Park, KS. There will be no class on Monday, Sept. 30 and two classes will take place on Tuesdays – Oct. 15 and Oct. 22. Participants must commit to the entire 12 weeks. The course is for the caregiver and not the person with mental illness. During the course, participants will learn communication and problem-solving techniques as well as coping mechanisms. Space is limited, so those interested are asked to register in advance by contacting John Thompson at 816-763-6169 or [email protected]