Briefly Noted: Overland Park police identify body found in pond at 95th and Metcalf

Overland Park police identify body found in pond at 95th and Metcalf. The Overland Park Police Department has identified the man found Tuesday morning in a pond at 95th Street and Metcalf Avenue. The deceased is 37-year-old Ronnie Freudenvoll. There is no evidence of foul play.

Mill Creek Streamway Park parking lot to close for five weeks. The Mill Creek Streamway Park parking lot near Prairie Star Parkway and Ridgeview Road will close Monday, Aug. 26 for about five weeks to accommodate nearby construction of Ridgeview Road, weather permitting. Access to Mill Creek Streamway Park and the Gary Haller Trail will be available at the 87th Lane access point west of Woodland Road or Craig Crossing Park just south of Woodland Road and 91st Street.

Our Home Senior Care in Shawnee officially opens for business. Our Home Senior Care in Shawnee is officially open and looking for new residents. Located at 5745 Rosehill Road, the senior care facility offers services similar to assisted living and features 12 private, furnished bedrooms for long-term stays. “We thank each and every one of you for all your community support!” staff wrote in an email. “We look forward to doing business with all community partners!”