It’s that time again… Let us know what issues you want to hear the local candidates address!

Folks: Hard to believe as it may be, there’s another set of elections just around the corner. And we want to know what issues you’d like to hear the candidates running for local office address.
As part of our mission to make sure Shawnee Mission area residents know where the people who want to represent them stand on the most pressing issues in their communities, we’ll be hosting a series of in-person candidate forums for several of the races ahead of the November elections. We plan to announce dates and times for forums in the following races in the coming weeks:
- Shawnee Mission Board of Education
- Overland Park city council
- Shawnee city council and mayor
- Lenexa city council
- Prairie Village city council
- Roeland Park city council
- Merriam city council
- JCCC Board of Trustees
We’ll also be administering written questionnaires to the candidates in the races above as well as the following races:
- Mission city council
- Westwood city council
- Fairway city council
- Mission Hills city council
- Westwood Hills city council
- Lake Quivira city council and mayor
- Mission Woods mayor
- Johnson County Water District One
What questions do you have for the candidates? What issues facing the community do you think are most important? We want your input!
Share your thoughts in the comments section, via email, via Twitter or via Facebook. The deadline for submissions is Wednesday, Sept. 4.