It’s that time again… Let us know what issues you want to hear the local candidates address!

Folks: Hard to believe as it may be, there’s another set of elections just around the corner. And we want to know what issues you’d like to hear the candidates running for local office address.

As part of our mission to make sure Shawnee Mission area residents know where the people who want to represent them stand on the most pressing issues in their communities, we’ll be hosting a series of in-person candidate forums for several of the races ahead of the November elections. We plan to announce dates and times for forums in the following races in the coming weeks:

Shawnee Mission Board of Education

Overland Park city council

Shawnee city council and mayor

Lenexa city council

Prairie Village city council

Roeland Park city council

Merriam city council

JCCC Board of Trustees

We’ll also be administering written questionnaires to the candidates in the races above as well as the following races:

Mission city council

Westwood city council

Fairway city council

Mission Hills city council

Westwood Hills city council

Lake Quivira city council and mayor

Mission Woods mayor

Johnson County Water District One

What questions do you have for the candidates? What issues facing the community do you think are most important? We want your input!

Share your thoughts in the comments section, via email, via Twitter or via Facebook. The deadline for submissions is Wednesday, Sept. 4.