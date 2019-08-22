Briefly Noted: Rep. Davids hosting roundtable discussion on gun safety Saturday; Former Gov. Colyer named fellow at Georgetown

Rep. Sharice Davids hosting roundtable discussion on gun safety. Rep. Sharice Davids is hosting a roundtable discussion on gun safety Saturday, Aug. 24 in Overland Park. Discussions will center around gun safety and what the community can do to address “this public health crisis,” her office wrote in a press release. The panel discussion takes place from noon to 1 p.m. at Matt Ross Community Center, 8101 Marty St., in Overland Park. Doors open at noon. Panel to start shortly after, followed by community dialogue. Confirmed panelists include:

State Rep. Kathy Wolfe Moore

State Sen. Pat Pettey

Local Students Demand Action leader Caroline Bennett

Gov. Laura Kelly announces more than $6.4 million in grants for domestic violence and sexual assault programs, children’s advocacy centers. Gov. Laura Kelly announced the 2020 State General Fund Grant Programs funding awards for Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Programs and Children’s Advocacy Centers. “These services are oftentimes life-saving,” Kelly said. “From issues of domestic violence to children’s advocacy, it’s important that we provide the resources these important organizations and their staff members need to keep Kansans and our communities safe.” In all, more than $6.4 million in grants were awarded to communities across Kansas.

Former Gov. Jeff Colyer joins fall 2019 class of GU Politics Fellows. Former Gov. Jeff Colyer has joined the newest class of GU Politics Fellows. The Georgetown Institute of Politics and Public Service at the McCourt School of Public Policy on Wednesday morning announced its new class of fall 2019 GU Politics Fellows. Colyer, alongside the other Fellows, will be able to join GU Politics students in weekly discussion groups and assist students with career advice.