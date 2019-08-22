Best Bets for the Weekend: Emily Dickinson, Baby Jay, SuperStar singers

Looking at this week’s list of events, I can’t help thinking what an active, cultured group we must be. Or could be. Or have the potential to be. In our household it’s still mostly buttered noodles, the Frozen soundtrack and Sesame Street… It’s the thought that counts?
- There are three opportunities to see Emily the Musical, at Johnson County Library’s Central Resource branch this weekend. The play, which explores the mysterious early life of poet Emily Dickinson, before her reclusion is set in modern times. The whole family can enjoy the show and light refreshments.
- Jayhawk fans, it’s that time of year again! The KU Kickoff at Corinth Square is always a fun event. Don your crimson and blue and prepare for music, mascots and more on Friday night.
- If you’re in Leawood on Saturday night you might drop Leawood City Park for the Truckin’ It in the Park Food Truck Festival. Ying’s Tai Food, Pita for Good and The Waffler sound especially delicious.
- My 3-year-old won’t walk from the car to the house without throwing a fit. Maybe she would be inspired by the Tiny Tot Triathlon at Lenexa’s Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park on Saturday. Kids ages 3–9 years old will bike, get wet, run and go down an inflatable slide on their way to the finish line. And of course, because this is America, all participants will receive a medal at the finish line.
- You read about the 30th anniversary of the Tour de Shawnee, now why not give it a go? Sunday morning riders can choose from two family friendly routes 5 mile or 12 mile, or a more challenging 27 mile route.
Want to help choose KC’s best high school singer? The KC SuperStar Finals are Sunday at Yardley Hall of Johnson County Community College. Hosted by Phillipa Soo, who portrayed Eliza Hamilton in the Broadway production of “Hamilton”, all 10 finalists will perform as well as last year’s winner. The top prize is a $10,000 scholarship.