Your Health: How to prevent Type 2 Diabetes



When we think of diabetes, Type 2 diabetes likely comes to mind. It’s the most common form of diabetes and, unlike Type 1, it’s preventable through simple lifestyle changes. However, Type 2 diabetes is still a dangerous condition that disrupts your body’s ability to manage blood sugar levels, which can lead to long-term complications like kidney and nerve damage, heart disease, and Alzheimer’s.

Understanding your personal risk factors and preventive opportunities is the first step toward reducing your risk of developing Type 2 diabetes. Learn more about preventing Type 2 diabetes MyHealthKC.com, your resource for living well in Kansas City. Backed by the experts at AdventHealth, MyHealthKC.com helps you explore local recipes, guides, wellness events and more to support your daily health journey.