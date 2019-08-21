Roeland Park police ask for public’s assistance in identifying suspects in credit card scam

Roeland Park police are asking anyone who can identify either of the individuals in the photos above to contact authorities as they investigate a credit card scam.

Police say the two individuals were in the Roeland Park CVS around 7:45 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19. When the clerk behind the counter was distracted, the male suspect turned the register computer around and processed a transaction valued at more than $1,000. Police say the duo were involved in a similar incident in Kansas City, Mo., earlier in the week.

The two left in a white Chevrolet sport utility vehicle.

Anyone with information about the suspects is encouraged to contact Roeland Park police at 913-677-3363 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.