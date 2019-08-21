Roeland Park police ask for public’s assistance in identifying suspects in credit card scam

Jay Senter - August 21, 2019 7:30 am

Roeland Park police are asking anyone who can identify either of the individuals in the photos above to contact authorities as they investigate a credit card scam.

Police say the two individuals were in the Roeland Park CVS around 7:45 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19. When the clerk behind the counter was distracted, the male suspect turned the register computer around and processed a transaction valued at more than $1,000. Police say the duo were involved in a similar incident in Kansas City, Mo., earlier in the week.

The two left in a white Chevrolet sport utility vehicle.

Anyone with information about the suspects is encouraged to contact Roeland Park police at 913-677-3363 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

