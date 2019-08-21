Mission Gateway developers announce KC-based El Dorado Inc. as architect for office development

The Mission Gateway developers will use Kansas City architecture firm El Dorado Inc. to design the office building planned for the project.

Cameron Group LLC and GFI Development Company LLC on Wednesday announced the expansion of El Dorado Inc.’s role with Mission Gateway. The Office at Mission Gateway will be located at the development’s southeast corner at Shawnee Mission Parkway and Roe Avenue.

“The award of The Office at Mission Gateway marks another milestone in the evolution of the development and we are excited to expand our relationship with El Dorado,” said Andy Ashwal, of GFI Development Company. “This is a critical step to making The Office at Mission Gateway a reality. We look forward to finalizing the design team for remaining parts of the development.”

El Dorado, along with the developers, designed Mission Gateway’s overall master plan and guided the site design through the municipal approval process. El Dorado is also the architect of record and designer of the parking garage, multifamily and small shop retail buildings which will front Johnson Drive and Roeland Drive.

Design details on The Office at Mission Gateway indicate that the office development will provide a frontage view from Shawnee Mission Parkway, and the elevated tower will give tenants open views from all floors and access to the development’s parking deck.

“The design will incorporate features demanded by today’s class A office tenants,” according to the announcement. “In addition, The Office at Mission Gateway will be well positioned to provide a true live, work, play, and stay opportunity.”

Mission Gateway is also slated include Cinergy, a 90,000-square-foot entertainment venue featuring EPIC; a 40,000-square-foot food hall curated by Tom Colicchio, a “Top Chef” judge and James Beard award-winning chef; and an Element by Marriott Hotel with 200 rooms.

The 550,000-square-foot mixed-use development at Johnson Drive between Roe Avenue and Roeland Drive has seen notable delays over the past several months, but site work resumed in June. Construction officially began in September 2018.

Construction is supposed to start on the office buildings in the first half of 2020. Different aspects of the development will open staggered between 2020 and 2021, the project leaders say.