Briefly Noted: Annual Bike for the Brain set for Labor Day

Annual Bike for the Brain set for Labor Day. The 14th annual Bike for the Brain, a community bicycle ride event for mental health, takes place from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 2 at Johnson County Mental Health Center, 6000 Lamar Ave. in Mission. Bike for the Brain is sponsored by Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences & the National Operating Committee on Standards for Athletic Equipment. Goals of the event are to raise funds for Kansas City area agencies that enhance the lives of people with mental health challenges, and to raise public awareness that mental health disorders are brain-based, emotional, and behavioral experiences that are both common and treatable. On-site registration starts at 7 a.m. and rides launch at 8 a.m.

Leawood Arts Council inviting artists to participate in fall exhibition. The Leawood Arts Council is inviting artists to participate in an autumn-themed art exhibition. The “Fall Into Art” exhibition will take place Oct. 18–20 in the Oak Room of Leawood City Hall. An informational letter and entry from can be from the city of Leawood’s website.

Sylvester Powell Community Center closed for maintenance. The Sylvester Powell, Jr. Community Center closed for maintenance Monday, Aug, 19 and will remain closed through Monday, Sept. 2. The center will reopen Tuesday, Sept. 3 at 5:30 a.m. During the closure period, major repairs and/or facility upgrades are scheduled to be completed throughout the facility. More details on the project are available on the city of Mission’s website.