Sanitary sewer realignment for Gateway project will necessitate Roe Ave. lane closure

Work to realign the sanitary sewer main currently running along the south side of the Mission Gateway property will necessitate the closure of a southbound lane on Roe Ave. for the month of September.

Mission officials let neighboring municipalities know of the coming closure this week as crews from Emery Sapp prepare to start work on the project Wednesday.

“The far right lane (southbound) will be closed for all of September as they complete this work,” Mission Assistant City Administrator Brian Scott wrote in a message to city officials. “This lane use to be for the on-ramp to Shawnee Mission Parkway west bound. The ramp was closed years ago, but the lane is still there. They may encroach a bit into the actual southbound lane that takes daily traffic.”

A map showing the traffic alterations planned to accommodate the work is below: