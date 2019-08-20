Overland Park police investigating after body found in pond at 95th and Metcalf

Overland Park police this morning removed a body from the pond at the northwest corner of 95th and Metcalf. The identity of the deceased has not been identified yet.

Between 7 and 7:15 a.m. Tuesday, the Overland Park Police Department received a report that a body was floating in the pond adjacent to the Shamrock Trading Corp. headquarters building. The police department’s dive team located and retrieved the body.

As of 9:30 a.m., police had not identified the deceased — there was no wallet or other identifying documents on the body. Police describe him as a white male in his 30s.

“I’m pretty sure, in the next couple of hours, someone’s going to report him missing, but we don’t know,” said John Lacy, Overland Park Police Department public information officer.

Lacy said police will determine a cause of death after an autopsy report is completed; he expects that to take place as early as this afternoon or possibly tomorrow. At this time, police are not speculating if there was foul play.

The police department dive team continued searching the pond into the morning, and the department cleared the scene before 10 a.m.

UPDATED 3:02 p.m.: Overland Park police have released additional details about the deceased. The man is estimated to be between 25 and 35 years old. He is around 5’9″ tall and weighs between 230 and 250 pounds. He has black hair around two inches long and a black beard that is around one inch long.

The department asks anyone who thinks this description matches someone they know who is now missing to call 913-344-8750.