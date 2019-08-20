Johnson County Sheriff’s deputies arrest man after armed disturbance in Overland Park

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a male suspect after an armed disturbance in which the suspect barricaded himself in a vehicle in Overland Park earlier today. The suspect is in custody and is being treated at an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The armed disturbance occurred at about 10:30 a.m. Deputy Claire Canaan with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said the original call for more units took place at West 106th Street and England Drive. John Lacy, Overland Park Police Department public information officer, said that with the help of the Overland Park police officers, Johnson County sheriff’s deputies ultimately served the warrant at about 12:35 p.m. in the 8800 block of West 106th Terrace.

“He barricaded himself in the vehicle and refused to exit, so they called for additional units,” Canaan said, adding that several deputies and Overland Park Police Department’s tactical team assisted with the arrest. The law enforcement agencies deployed two armored vehicles for the arrest.

Lacy said officers first tried to negotiate with the suspect by phone and have his family members and friends try to persuade him to exit the vehicle. Officers then deployed pepper spray-like gas and later deployed a K9 officer, which was able to get him to exit the vehicle.

“The person refused to comply and also wanted to be shot by them,” Lacy said.

No shots were fired, and no weapons were found on the suspect, Canaan said. The suspect will be booked into the Johnson County Adult Detention Center following his discharge from the hospital. The sheriff’s office is not announcing the identification of the suspect until after charges are filed.

A person can be arrested for criminal threat when he or she makes a threat to one or more individuals that causes widespread fear of harm.

The incident came a few hours after a body was found in a pond at 95th and Metcalf. The Overland Park Police Department said the two incidents are unrelated.

Editor’s Noted: This story has been updated from when it was originally posted at 3:41 p.m. to reflect more detailed information provided by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.