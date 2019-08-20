Briefly Noted: Rep. Davids releases report on insulin prices in Kansas 3rd District

Rep. Sharice Davids releases report on insulin prices in area, says Congress needs to work to lower prescription drug costs. Rep. Sharice Davids on Aug. 14 released a report highlighting the high prices of diabetes medication like insulin for seniors and the uninsured population in the Kansas Third Congressional District. The report found that residents here are paying much higher prices than they would in other countries, placing a significant economic burden on both taxpayers and patients. The full report is available on Davids’ website.

New art exhibit on display at Tim Murphy Gallery in Irene B. French Community Center. A new art exhibit is on display in the Tim Murphy Gallery. “Three Artists. A Journey of Discovery” features work by artists Matthew Krawcheck, Jhulan Mukharji and Wendy Taylor. The show runs through Aug. 31 in the art gallery located inside the Irene B. French Community Center.

Lenexa provides list of regulations for golf carts on residential streets. After the Lenexa city council adopted an ordinance allowing golf carts on some residential streets, city staff have organized information for residents to better understand the requirements. Golf carts are permitted on public roads where the speed limit is 25 miles per hour or less. A list of regulations related to the new ordinance is available on the city’s website.