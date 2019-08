With primary results certified, ballots set for local elections this fall

The Johnson County Board of County Canvassers on Friday certified the results of this month’s primaries, finalizing the ballots for this fall’s local general elections in the process.

The outcome in the final results, which included the addition of 174 provisional ballots, did not change from the unofficial primary tally released after the Aug. 6 vote.

Here’s a look at who will be on local ballots this fall:

Shawnee Mission School District

School District Member 7 At-Large

Brad Stratton

School District Member 1 (SM North area)

Brian Koon

Sara Goodburn (incumbent)

Lisa Feingold

School District Member 3 (SM South area)

Brian S. Brown

Jessica Hembree

School District Member 5 (SM Northwest area)

Devin Wilson

Jamie Borgman

Fairway City Council

Ward 2

Tom Cotter

Gail Gregory (incumbent)

Ward 3

Michele Kiehl

Joseph Levin (incumbent)

Ward 4

Jenna Brofsky

Adam Dolski (incumbent)

Lake Quivira Governing Body

Mayor

Brady Allan Lilja

John M. Nelson

Council Member At-Large

Andrea (Annie) Noland

Greg Prieb II

Randy Burgess

Gayle Best (incumbent)

David McCullagh

Leawood Governing Body

Mayor

Peggy Dunn (incumbent)

Council Member Ward 1

Andrew Osman (incumbent)

Council Member Ward 2

Jim Rawlings (incumbent)

Council Member Ward 3

Lisa Harrison (incumbent)

Council Member Ward 4

James Azeltine (incumbent)

Lenexa Governing Body

Mayor

Michael Boehm (incumbent)

Council Member Ward 1

Chris Poss

Courtney Eiterich

Council Member Ward 2

Thomas Nolte (incumbent)

Council Member Ward 3

Dan Roh (incumbent)

Council Member Ward 4

Julie Sayers

Linda Leeper

Merriam City Council

Council Member Ward 1

Jason Silvers (incumbent)

John Canterbury

Council Member Ward 2

Whitney Yadrich

Dan Leap

Council Member Ward 3

Amy Carey

Bruce Kaldahl

Council Member Ward 4

Bob Pape (incumbent)

Staci Chivetta

Mission City Council

Council Member Ward 1

Burton Taylor

Trent Boultinghouse

Council Member Ward 2

Nick Schlossmacher (incumbent)

Council Member Ward 3

Kristin Inman (incumbent)

Council Member Ward 4

Kenneth Davis (incumbent)

Mission Hills City Council

Council Member At-Large

Andrew Weed (incumbent)

Braden Perry (incumbent)

Beverly Brooks (incumbent)

Mission Woods Mayor

Mayor

Robert Allen Tietze (incumbent)

Darrell Franklin

Overland Park City Council

Council Member Ward 1

Terry Happer Scheier (incumbent)

Holly Grummert

Council Member Ward 2

Paul Lyons (incumbent)

Roger Tarbutton

Council Member Ward 3

Stephan Glentzer

Tom Carignan

Council Member Ward 4

Dan Osman

Fred Spears (incumbent)

Council Member Ward 5

Faris Farassati (incumbent)

Phil Bressler

Council Member Ward 6

Scott Hamblin

Rick Collins (incumbent)

Prairie Village City Council

Council Member Ward 1

Chad Andrew Herring (incumbent)

Council Member Ward 2

Serena Schermoly (incumbent)

Inga Selders

Council Member Ward 3

Lauren Wolf

Bonnie Limbird

Council Member Ward 4

Piper Reimer

Council Member Ward 5

Courtney McFadden (incumbent)

David Scott Morrison

Council Member Ward 6

Ian Graves

Roeland Park City Council

Council Member Ward 1

Jan Faidley (incumbent)

Council Member Ward 2

Leonard Tocco

Benjamin Dickens

Council Member Ward 3

Trisha Brauer

Galen Hansen

Council Member Ward 4

Michael Rebne

A.J. Cameron

Shawnee Governing Body

Mayor

Michelle Distler (incumbent)

Stephanie Meyer

Council Member Ward 1

Jim Neighbor (incumbent)

Tammy Thomas

Council Member Ward 2

Eric Jenkins (incumbent)

Andy Rondon

Council Member Ward 3

Kurt Knappen

Dawn Rattan

Council Member Ward 3 (2 Year Unexpired Term)

Kevin Straub

Lisa Larson-Bunnell (incumbent)

Council Member Ward 4

Jill Chalfie

Kris Durbin

Westwood Governing Body

Mayor

David E. Waters

Council Member At-Large

Laura Steele

Jayme Tebow

Holly Wimer

Westwood Hills Governing Body

Mayor

Paula Schwach (incumbent)

Council Member At-Large

Karen Shelor Sexton (incumbent)

Ed Gogol

Ludwig Villasi (incumbent)

Michael Anfang

Rosemary Podrebarac (incumbent)

Johnson County Community College Board of Trustees

Board of Trustees

Lori Bell

Colleen Cunningham

Jameia Haines

Nancy Ingram (incumbent)

Greg Musil (incumbent)

Laura Smith-Everett

Water District

Water District Board Member 1

Terrence Frederick (incumbent)

Melanie Kraft

Water District Board Member 2

Greg Mitchell

Robert Olson (incumbent)

Water District Board Member 6

Whitney Wilson

Dave Vander Veen

Ullyses Wright

Water District Board Member 7