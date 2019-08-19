Updates from JCCC: It’s Welcome Week!

It’s one of the most wonderful times of the year at Johnson County Community College! Fall classes started today and our campus is buzzing with activity. It’s a great time to introduce new students to everything they have to look forward to this year.

It’s Welcome Week!

Students are encouraged to start the semester off right by attending our Welcome Week activities. This JCCC tradition gives new and returning students a chance to explore campus, make new friends and discover all the involvement opportunities we have to offer. Check out a few upcoming Welcome Week events:

Field Day Monday, Aug. 19 Our Student Lounge and Ultimate Frisbee Clubs will host an afternoon of games, food, drinks and more.

Lemonade Social Tuesday, Aug. 20 Students can celebrate the first week of classes and National Lemonade Day with our Student Life Ambassadors.

Cav Kickoff Wednesday, Aug. 21 This outdoor festival is the highlight of Welcome Week! Students can learn more about JCCC departments and resources, how to get involved with our Clubs & Organizations and even meet with recruiters from four-year schools – All while enjoying delicious food, music and games!



Get Involved

The JCCC Center for Sustainability is a vital part of our campus community and the overall environmental care movement. They offer many opportunities for student involvement (no green thumb required!). Our sustainability interns play a big part in several campus projects, including our compost and recycling programs. Interns also get the chance to experiment with permanent improvements, like the solar-powered tables around campus.

With over 80 different student Clubs and Organizations, we have something to satisfy every interest. Joining a club or organization is a great way to get involved and make the most of the JCCC on-campus experience. Students can choose from options including Chess Club, Graphic Design Club, Quiz Bowl and more.

Looking for a more athletic opportunity? Register for our annual Lace Up for Learning 5K Run-Walk on Oct. 13! All proceeds from this event support JCCC student scholarships. And our students even receive a registration discount! Regular registration ends on Oct. 10 and last-minute registration is from Oct. 11 – Oct. 13.

Resources for Success

Our Career Development Center is here to help guide students through this exciting new chapter in their lives. Starting with workshops and assessments, they’ll uncover interests, values, skills and strengths needed when choosing a major or career path. They also assist with developing an educational plan, job searches, resume critiques and interview preparation.

JCCC awards millions of dollars in scholarships every year to qualified students. The Financial Aid Office accepts applications and awards scholarships throughout the year, so the opportunity is always available. One application is all it takes for students to become eligible for hundreds of scholarships.

Stay Up to Date

Follow JCCC on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram to stay current on upcoming events and opportunities to get involved.