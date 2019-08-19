Shawnee temporarily acquiring private property at Seven Hills Lake for stormwater project

The city of Shawnee is moving forward with a stormwater drainage project at Seven Hills Lake that includes temporarily acquiring a portion of private property belonging to 10 homeowners adjacent to the construction area.

The Seven Hills Lake Storm Drainage Improvements project near the southwest corner of West 75th Street and Quivira Road involves the design and construction of storm drainage facilities. This includes the replacement or relining of 10 corrugated metal pipes, installation of 98 lineal feet of 10 foot by 6 foot reinforced concrete box and reconstruction of the eastern limestone headwall of Seven Hills Lake.

The two eastern corrugated metal stormwater pipes discharging into Seven Hills Lake have reached the end of their service life and are failing; the area is also experiencing sinkholes from a failing culvert. Nine neighboring pipes are also in need of repair.

The construction project requires accessing multiple areas through “well-established yards” to reach the stormwater system. The Seven Hills neighborhood is also hilly and has required retaining wall systems near the lake. Many homes have landscaping beds that will need to be removed and replaced to get construction equipment to the stormwater inlets on site.

The total project cost is estimated at $590,000. City staff noted the cost is within the estimated budget.

Residents who attended two neighborhood meetings leading up to the project approve of the plans, city staff noted in the memo.

The city of Lenexa may possibly fund a portion of the project, as it lies along the shared border of the two cities. If that needs to occur, the two cities will consider entering an interlocal agreement in the future.

The Shawnee council on Aug. 12 voted 7-0 on both a resolution and an ordinance for accessing the 10 tracts of private property during construction. The resolution and ordinance were both required to begin the condemnation process while continuing work to obtain outstanding easements for the project, according to the memo.

The council also voted 7-0 to both approve final design plans of the stormwater project and direct city staff to begin the bidding process. Councilmember Mickey Sandifer was absent.

There was no discussion or public comment.

Construction may begin in 2019.