Briefly Noted: Kansas Democrat Barry Grissom facing scrutiny for scandal on his watch as U.S. attorney

Kansas Democratic Senate candidate Barry Grissom facing scrutiny after ruling regarding scandal on his watch as U.S. attorney. An order by a federal judge last week alleges that federal prosecutors conducted lawless behavior while under the charge of former U.S. Attorney Barry Grissom, according to the Kansas City Star. Grissom, a Leawood Democrat who served as U.S. Attorney for Kansas 2010 to 2016, announced this summer he is running to replace U.S. Sen. Pat Roberts. In the ruling released last week, U.S. District Judge Julie Robinson holds the U.S. Attorney’s office in Kansas in contempt. Federal prosecutors in the Kansas City, Kansas, office kept recordings of confidential phone calls between defense attorneys and criminal defendants at a privately run prison in Leavenworth as far back as 2011, according to the order. The revelations of the recordings surfaced months after Grissom departed the U.S. Attorney’s Office in April 2016. [‘Head in the sand’: Grissom faces fallout from scandal on his watch as U.S. attorney — The Kansas City Star]

Crews place tank on new water tower in Shawnee. Earlier this month, crews working with WaterOne placed a bowl atop a new 110-foot water tower on Johnson Drive west of I-435 in Shawnee. The new tank will hold 3 million gallons of water. When the $6.6 million project is complete in May 2020, it will provide more consistent water pressure and guarantee enough water gets to the fire sprinklers in buildings around that part of Shawnee, according to WaterOne. [Crews place tank on new water tower in Shawnee — KSHB]

Johnson County Library offering introductory lessons at The Black & Veatch MakerSpace. Johnson County Library is offering introductory lessons at The Black & Veatch MakerSpace. MakerSpace Beginners Night takes place from 6 to 7 p.m. today, Aug. 19, at Central Resource Library, 9875 W. 87th St., in Overland Park. MakerSpace staff will introduce 3D printing, laser cutting, CNC machining, design software and electronics.