Your Community: KC Fringe Festival Library Pick – Emily the Musical

If you missed the KC Fringe Festival, here’s your chance to see one of the festival favorites in Johnson County! Johnson County Library is bringing the Fringe production Emily the Musical to your neighborhood. KC Fringe Festival is the biggest celebration of arts and culture in the Kansas City metropolitan region. It is a 14-day explosion of local, national and international unjuried, uncensored performing and visual arts.

Emily the Musical explores the mysterious early life of poet Emily Dickinson, before her reclusion, set in modern times. Through heartbreaking losses and influential people, inspiration for her groundbreaking poetry is found. Scenes and songs are infused with excerpts of Dickinson’s poetry, giving the viewer a peek directly into the poet’s mind. Written by Isabella Pichardo with material by Daniel Verschelden, music directed by Connor Hodes, directed by Lily Nicholas.

There are three opportunities to see this performance at Central Resource Library:

Thursday, August 22

6:30 – 8:00pm

Friday, August 23

6:30 – 8:00pm

Saturday, August 24

2:00 – 3:30pm

Central Resource Library

9875 W. 87th Street

Overland Park, KS

Register online or call 913.826.4600 to secure a spot. Light refreshments will be served. Fun for the whole family.

