Shawnee Mission school board approves updated student publications policy following ACLU lawsuit settlement

Two months after the draft language brought forward for consideration by its policy committee led to push back from student journalists and district patrons, the Shawnee Mission Board of Education on Monday adopted an updated policy on student publications.

The district was required to update its student publications policy as part of its settlement agreement with student plaintiffs who, under a lawsuit organized by the American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas, alleged that their First Amendment rights had been violated in 2018. The plaintiffs claimed that district officials had worked to censor student comments and hinder media coverage of the National School Walkout Day protests that came in response to the mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Fla.

The updated policy language was supposed to affirm student journalists’ rights to cover events on campus, but the original draft of the update included a provision that granted the district to “limit controversial subjects if the District/school is sponsoring the speech, such as with student publications, if the content would substantially disrupt the ability of the District/school to perform its educational mission or is used to engage in bullying, cyber-bullying, the intimidation of another person or the material is obscene or libelous.”

Members of the policy committee said that clause was primarily directed at so-called “underground” publications, like The Eastonian at SM East, which had raised serious concerns by publishing highly derogatory comments about past and current students in 2016.

The updated policy approved Monday makes a clear distinction between school-sponsored publications and non-school-sponsored publications.

The updated policy is below: