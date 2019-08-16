Briefly Noted: Johnson County celebrates milestone in courthouse construction

Johnson County celebrates milestone in courthouse construction. The frame for the new Johnson County Courthouse under construction in downtown Olathe has been completed. Johnson County staff, Olathe city staff and JE Dunn Construction celebrated Tuesday, Aug. 13 with a “topping out” ceremony at the construction site, when crews raised the last steel beam 238 feet to the courthouse’s highest point in its structural framing. When it opens in early 2021, the new courthouse, with 28 courtrooms and approximately 350,000 square feet of space, is expected to address the county’s criminal justice needs for the next 75 years as Johnson County continues to grow.

Law enforcement officers fundraising for Special Olympics Kansas. Law enforcement officers in northeast Johnson County will “stake out” Dunkin Donuts locations today, Aug. 16, to raise money for Special Olympics Kansas. Officers will stay on top of stores for some time between 6 a.m. and 1 p.m. for “Cops at Donut Shops” and collect donations to benefit Special Olympics Kansas athletes. In Johnson County, Sheriff Calvin Hayden will be making special deliveries of donuts to individuals or groups who order in bulk. Last year, law enforcement agencies raised more than $500,000 for Special Olympics Kansas athletes through events like “Cops at Donut Shops.” An online portal for donations is also available. All money raised goes directly to Special Olympics Kansas for programs throughout the state. Here’s a list of participating Dunkin Donuts locations and one Hen House location in northeast Johnson County:

12075 W. 87th St. Parkway, Lenexa

23000 W. 83rd St., Lenexa

7446 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park

6705 W. 119th St., Overland Park

12137 Shawnee Mission Parkway, Shawnee

Hen House, 11721 Roe Ave., Leawood

AdamsGabbert to double office space in Corporate Woods. Copaken Brooks has announced that AdamsGabbert will be expanding to a larger office suite within Corporate Woods. Effective Oct. 1, the new space at 12 Corporate Woods includes 5,500 square feet, more than double the firm’s current Overland Park office. Founded in 1999, AdamsGabbert is a business consulting firm.