Briefly Noted: Shawnee celebrating City Hall Selfie Day

Shawnee celebrating City Hall Selfie Day. The Shawnee city staff is celebrating City Hall Selfie Day at 12:15 p.m. today, Aug. 15 in front of city hall. The event is a social media driven “day” to promote what local government can do for residents. The event is also an opportunity for residents to “showcase your local gov love,” according to ELGL. To participate, residents take a selfie in front of Shawnee City Hall and post the selfie on social media with the hashtag #CityHallSelfie. City staff will be clearing out the parking lot in the front from noon to 1 p.m. to take the group selfie.

JCCC named Safest College in Kansas. Johnson County Community College was named the safest college in Kansas, according to a study by ADT. “We are proud to be named the safest college in Kansas,” said Alisa Pacer, emergency preparedness manager. “This ranking reflects a team effort that is made possible by our college community, including those who attend training, those who report issues and those who serve to make safety and security at JCCC a priority.” JCCC has several safety programs and procedures listed on its website.

BikeWalkKC hosting bicycle fix-it stand. BikeWalkKC is hosting a new bicycle fix-it stand tonight, Aug. 15. Maintain Your Ride takes place from 6 to 8 p.m. at Central Resource Library, 9875 W. 87th St., Overland Park. BikeWalkKC’s qualified bike technicians will walk participants through utilizing the stand to fix a flat tire, general bike care and cleaning, and brake and derailleur adjustments. Registration is requested for this event, which is hosted in partnership with LiveWell Johnson County.