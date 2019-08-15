Best Bets for the Weekend: Hula hoops, sunflowers and donut tasting

According to my weather app, the days of 95 degree heat should be behind us. And while I might be starting to dream about sweaters and apple cider, there is still plenty of summer-ing to be had. Check out some highlights for this weekend:
- Was there ever a time when you wished you could move your hips just a little bit more? Well apparently it’s not too late! Check out Beginner Hula Hooping & Hoop Dancing Classes for Scaredy Cats tonight at Village Presbyterian Church. KC Hoops Girl says hula hooping is a low impact cardio work-out, ideal for the core and utilizing over thirty muscles.
- It’s one of the few things we still need to check off for our family’s summer bucket list – an outdoor movie. Luckily, we’ve got two options to see WALL-E on Friday: At Electric Park in Lenexa with musical guest Kansas City Latin Jazz All-Stars OR At Cornerstone Park in Gardner, with musical guests Right on Red.
- If you know any Kansas families with young children, you may already be familiar with the beautiful photos taken at Gieringer’s Family Orchard & Berry Farm in Edgerton. They have planted over 10 acres of sunflowers and plan on celebrating these beautiful blooms this weekend at Gieringer’s Sunflower Fest, along with tractor rides, food trucks and a play area for kiddos. Just don’t forget your camera!
- If I had to name my greatest vice, it would be donuts without a doubt. I could easily eat a dozen and feel pretty good about it. So the Mr D’s Donut Pairing hosted by Servaes Brewing Co. and Mr D’s Donut Shop in Shawnee definitely caught my eye. Held on Sunday, this family-friendly event will pair either a beer or a soda with a complimentary donut. And really, what could be more fun?