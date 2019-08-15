Sponsored Post

2020FIT: Why aren’t there any mirrors inside the gym?

Shawnee Mission Post Sponsor - August 15, 2019 10:05 am
Lots of movement. No mirrors.

From time to time, we have people tour our facility and ask an understandable question when they see the gym: Where are the mirrors?

It’s true. While most work out facilities have mirrors covering walls all over the place, there’s not one to be found inside 2020.

Why? Well, it’s a decision we made for a few reasons — all of which are related to the culture we want to build here.

Get Shawnee Mission Post’s latest headlines via email for FREE each weekday!

Get Shawnee Mission Post’s latest headlines via email for FREE each weekday!


Human beings are wired for vanity, and so when mirrors are around, it’s natural to sneak a look — or several — at yourself. By keeping mirrors out of the gym, our hope is to encourage people to focus on the task at hand, not on how they look doing it.

Without the temptation of a mirror to stare into, you’re free to really concentrate on how the movement you’re working on feels. And that’s the point: We want you to know what a perfect air squat feels like, not how it looks.

Our coaches are CrossFit certified, and work closely with our clients to ensure they’re lifting, running and jumping with the form that’s going to improve their fitness and keep them from getting injured. So there’s no need to be checking yourself out in the mirror. Our coaches are keeping an eye on your form for you. Which means you can throw yourself into tackling the workout, not checking yourself out.

And that’s really the bottom line for us: When people come to 2020FIT, we want the focus to be on feeling better. The looking better that comes along with it is just a bonus.

If you want to hear more on this subject, check out our podcast here.

Never miss a story. Try full access today for just 99¢

You want to know what’s happening in Shawnee Mission. We make it easy. Sign up today for just 99¢ and get full access to all stories plus our premium email newsletters.

Try a subscription

Subscribe for access to comments section

Related stories