Briefly Noted: Kansas, Missouri governors ink agreement ending economic ‘Border War’

Kansas, Missouri governors ink agreement ending economic ‘Border War’ Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly and Missouri Gov. Mike Parsons on Tuesday signed a regional collaboration deal that marks the end of the so-called “economic border war” between the states, where companies have crossed the state line to chase tax incentives in moves that have not had any benefit to the region’s economy. The signing ceremony was part of the Governors’ Summit for Regional Collaboration hosted by the Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce. “We all agree the goal of this bi-state agreement must be net new jobs in the Kansas City region when businesses come calling. And that’s why we’re here today celebrating the agreement to do just that,” Kelly said. “Today’s governors’ summit is truly historic. I want to sincerely thank Governor Parson and his team in Missouri for working with us on this achievement. When we work together, we can achieve so much.”

Search for missing Overland Park woman extends to Cass County. The search for missing Overland Park woman Sylvia Ussery-Pearson extended into Cass County, Mo., yesterday after a shooting incident in Kansas City, Kan., that media reports indicate involved Ussery-Pearson’s partner. The man told a hotel operator near the Legends Outlet that he had killed his wife before getting into a shootout with police that ended in his death. [Witness identifies KCK officer-involved shooting suspect — KMBC]

Shawnee offering final summer splash for dogs. Before the final day when the city of Shawnee drains the pool at Splash Cove, city staff is offering pool playtime for dogs. The event takes place Saturday morning, Aug. 17. Each dog is $6, but Shawnee pool pass members get half price, and their owners can enter for free. Proceeds benefit MoKan Greyhound Adoption. Space is limited and pre-registration is required. We have four different sessions to choose from:

7:15 a.m. Dogs of all sizes

8:15 a.m. Dogs over 35 pounds

9:15 a.m. Dogs under 35 pounds

10:15 a.m. Dogs of all sizes

Shawnee mayor appoints two new planning commissioners. The Shawnee city council on Monday voted 7-0 to approve a recommendation from Shawnee Mayor Michelle Distler to appoint two residents to join the city’s planning commission. Carrie Bingham and Leo Nunnink fill current vacancies on the commission. Their terms expire June 20, 2022. Councilmember Mickey Sandifer was absent for the vote.

SM West dance team earns purple ribbon at Innovative Choreography Camp. The Shawnee Mission West dance team earned a purple ribbon for Team Dance at the Innovative Choreography Camp last week.