Your Mortgage: Third time’s the charm

By Charity Ohlund



As the Chiefs’ third season with Patrick Mahomes’s right arm (and left arm for that matter) is about to kick off, so too is our third year of competing for Best Mortgage Company as part of The Pitch KC’s annual “Best Of” contest.

And like Mahomes, we are small – but mighty. Instead of being a side project for a billionaire who never sets foot in the door, our owners work in house every day to find the best mortgage offer, stay on top of rates, and ahead of the latest trends in the market.

We have determination and perseverance. And, just like the Chiefs, we are on a winning streak that isn’t about to slow down.

Your votes will help us succeed, and show those larger competitors that a compassioned, personalized home mortgage process should be the gold standard. We would appreciate your vote again this year!

But I’m getting ahead of myself.

For the last two years, Fountain Mortgage won the Best Mortgage Company category as part of The Pitch KC’s annual “Best Of” awards. Winning this in 2017 and 2018 has been especially meaningful for a company like ours.

We don’t spend big bucks to advertise on the radio or sing catchy jingles on TV, so being recognized in this way has been a wonderful boost to our word-of-mouth and referral business. So thank you, Kansas City. We are so incredibly grateful to the thousands of families that have allowed our company to reach a level of success we never could have imagined in just six years.

Our slogan, “Think outside the branch,” sums up all the reasons we think Fountain Mortgage is the best at what we do. Here’s what it means to us:

We are a truly born-and-bred-in-KC mortgage company. We aren’t a bank, or a franchise, or a branch of a larger operation.

That matters because we don’t have the bulky overhead and layers of personnel and bureaucracy that come along with it. We are lean and nimble, which allows us to offer better rates and close loans faster for our clients.

All of the revenue generated by our efforts stays right here in KC. We don’t send it to a faraway corporate headquarters or owe shareholders bigger and bigger returns (because we don’t have shareholders). When you close a loan with us, you are helping other Kansas City small businesses because we shop, eat, and invest in our community.

Speaking of community, we were thrilled to launch our Fountain Mortgage Gives Back program in 2017. On closing day, our clients choose from one of our five non-profit partners – Big Brothers Big Sisters of KC, The Victory Project, Hope House, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, and Veterans Community Project – and we make a $50 donation in their honor.

Speaking of veterans, here's something else that I personally LOVE about Fountain Mortgage. We close a lot of VA loans. That in itself is not unique. But what is unique is that our ownership team firmly believes that veterans should not be used to rake in fat profits for the company. Many lenders will charge higher fees and/or rates to veterans because the benefits that come along with a VA loan make it difficult for veterans to recognize when they are being fleeced. These lenders will charge veterans a little more so that they can charge a little less on conventional loans, where the competition is more intense. It's a shameful practice inflicted on those who gave their best, and who deserve our best in return. It's easy to feel proud of where you work when you work for people like I do.

Kansas City, could you please help us with a three-peat in 2019? It only takes a minute, and you’ll be helping our company, our community, our most-deserving veteran clients, and our non-profit partners.

Thank you!

This weekly Sponsored Column is written by the employees of Fountain Mortgage. Located in Prairie Village, Fountain Mortgage is dedicated to educating, and thus empowering, clients to make the best financial decision possible for their situation. Contact Fountain today.

Mike Miles NMLS ID: 265927; Fountain Mortgage NMLS: 1138268