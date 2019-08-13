Following burglary of unlocked car, Roeland Park police chief issues reminder to secure valuables

A video captured by a doorbell security camera shows a burglar entering an unlocked vehicle in a driveway in Roeland Park last week.

Police Chief John Morris said the video serves as example of how easy it can be for thieves to take advantage of unsecured targets.

“Lock your vehicle and remove any items of value to assist us in keeping you safe and from being a victim of a preventable crime,” Morris said. “Crime prevention is every one’s responsibility to make a safer community. Stay safe, stay alert, and call 911 for anything suspicious.”

The theft took place around 4:20 a.m. on Wednesday, August 7 at a home in the vicinity of County Line Road and Fontana Street.

The burglar enters the frame around 1:10 and can be seen using a light, perhaps from a cell phone, to look inside the vehicle after opening the unlocked car door.