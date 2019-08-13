Briefly Noted: LANE4 breaks ground on Novel Place senior living facility in Overland Park

LANE4 breaks ground on two KC metro senior living communities. LANE4 Property Group began construction on an independent senior living development, Novel Place, at 95th and Metcalf in Overland Park. Once complete, the three-story building will feature 134 apartments in studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Novel Place will offer home health, dining, wellness and transportation programs for residents. The facility will feature common areas, outdoor courtyards, an in-house fitness studio and multiple gathering spaces for residents and their guests. Lane4 is collaborating with investment partner NewStreet Properties of Omaha, Nebraska, as well as Davidson Architecture, Centric and Security Bank on the project. A second concept is also in the works in Blue Springs, Missouri. Both locations are expected to be open by summer 2020.

AAA Party Rental has changed ownership. AAA Party Rental, a Lenexa-based event rental company, has new ownership. Chris Kerth with Murphy Business Brokerage, Mergers and Acquisitions facilitated the sale of the business which has been serving the Kansas City metro area for more than 50 years. Bob Johnson, who operated the business from several Kansas City locations over the years, sold the business to Mary Dee Rychnovsky, who has returned to Kansas City. Rychnovsky was previously an attorney at a St. Louis law firm.

Local law enforcement join statewide push to reduce impaired driving. Beginning this week, local law enforcement agencies are joining a statewide push to reduce impaired driving. From Aug. 15 through Labor Day, Sept. 2, the Mission Police Department will join nearly 190 local and state police agencies across Kansas in a effort aimed at removing drunk and drugged drivers from the roadways. The campaign is part of “You Drink. You Drive. You Lose.,” a campaign underwritten by the Kansas Department of Transportation. KDOT reported that alcohol and other drugs are implicated in 40% of crash deaths on Kansas roads, and over the past five years, the average proportion of fatality crashes attributable to such impairment was 23%, or almost one-fourth of all fatality crashes.